Why Seahawks Fans Need to Relax and Trust During Free Agency

Free agency brings changes each year to every NFL team, and that is especially true after a Super Bowl run. Luckily for Seattle Seahawks fans, the damage seems to be minimal so far.

The Seattle Seahawks are seeing that reality play out this offseason, with a few key contributors from last season’s championship roster heading to new teams. Seahawks fans should relax, however, because management planned and has kept most of the team intact for the 2026/27 season.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Celebration & Parade

Seattle Seahawks Make Tough Decisions in 2026 NFL Free Agency

According to online fan reaction I have seen since yesterday, the biggest departure was running back Kenneth Walker III. The team also lost edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Coby Bryant. Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mafe is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Bryant landed with the Chicago Bears.

Seattle has made a few important moves of its own, including bringing back cornerback Josh Jobe on a three-year deal and re-signing wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed to a three-year contract reportedly worth around $51 million.

But the move getting the most attention from fans is the loss of Walker.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 to win Super Bowl LX

Letting Walker III Walk was Not a Surprise

Kenneth Walker’s move to Kansas City came with a sizable deal, reportedly up to $45 million over three years with nearly $29 million guaranteed. That is a significant commitment for a running back, especially one who has been underwhelming before the second half of last season. Fans watching the last four years were likely not surprised by the Seahawks letting him "walk".

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman actually hinted this could happen.

Sherman recently questioned whether Seattle could realistically keep Walker while also preparing to pay some of its younger stars.

“Could the Seattle Seahawks maintain and keep all the guys that they’re going to have to pay Witherspoon and JSN, and all the rest of the guys who they are going to have to shell out some money, too, and keep K9? I don’t think they would."

Sherman was right.

Seattle clearly has to think long term with big contracts looming for players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon in the coming year or next.

Kenny McIntosh #25 of the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Have Running Back Tools Already on the Roster

While Walker brought explosive plays to Seattle’s offense, the Seahawks aren’t exactly empty in the backfield. Both Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are already on the roster and are expected to be a big part of the running game.

Charbonnet has the size and downhill style that fit Seattle’s offense, while McIntosh has quietly developed into a versatile option and should surprise people in 2026. Both backs are coming back from injury but should be ready for the start of the season.

There’s also another unexpected factor in the offense now, Shaheed. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, he can stretch defenses on the edge and could even be used on gadget plays or backfield touches to replace some of the explosive elements Walker brought. Most fans thought he would be snatched up, but surprisingly Seattle stepped in and signed him to a longer deal.

Signing Rasheed Shaheed to a 3-year deal will not only allow the Seahawks to use his speed to help control the edge, but also allow Shaheed, Horton, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be on the field at the same time. That is a lot of speed for one defense to deal with.

Remember, Shaheed was signed after Horton was injured. Now, both speedsters will make things really difficult for defenses, while already having to deal with Smith-Njigba.

Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots

More Seahawks Roster Decisions Still to be Made

Seattle’s 2026/27 roster is far from settled, with free agency just underway. Several players remain unrestricted free agents, including Tariq Woolen, Josh Jones, Chazz Surratt, and Jake Bobo. I think Bobo and Jones should be back on the Seahawks eventually. Young is possible, but I think Woolen is the least likely to come back.

The Seahawks seem focused on balancing staying competitive now while keeping enough financial flexibility to retain their young core. Letting Walker walk might sting for some fans, but from a roster-building standpoint, it may be exactly the move Seattle needed.

