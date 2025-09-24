The Seattle Seahawks Run Defense Is Setting the Tone for the NFL

Three weeks into the 2025 season, the Seahawks defense has already drawn a line in the turf to the rest of the league.

The stout Seattle defense has stood up and declared like Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, You are not running on us.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Only NFL Team to Not Allow a Rushing TD in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is the only team in the NFL through week 3 that has not given up a single rushing touchdown this season.

Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the defensive unit has been laser-focused on stopping the run first and then earning the right to rush the passer second. The Seahawks are meeting those goals, leaving opponents averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, third-best in the NFL.

They also average only 90 rushing yards per game against them, good for ninth overall. This isn’t one of those “weak schedule” stories either. Seattle has faced some of the league’s best backs and lived to tell about it.

Christian McCaffrey, a two-time All-Pro, was bottled up for 69 yards on 22 carries in Week 1.

Pittsburgh’s rushing attack? Just 3.4 yards per carry in Week 2.

And last Sunday, Alvin Kamara, who used to light Seattle up for nearly 180 scrimmage yards per game, managed only 42 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV summed it up perfectly, saying, “It’s going to be tough to run the ball against us… We took that personal.” And you can feel that pride radiating off the field for the first time since the Legion of Boom.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Ty Okada #39 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after the New Orleans Saints missed a field goal during the second quarter at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

A Night-and-Day Transformation for the Seahawks

These stats are even more impressive considering where this defense was a year ago. Early in 2024, Seattle was one of the league’s worst against the run, giving up nearly 150 yards per game. Since Jones arrived midseason last year, that number has dropped dramatically. Now, this defense is dictating games and controlling the line of scrimmage.

Coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme makes it even tougher on teams. Seattle plays a lot of two-deep safety looks, meaning it’s not about crowding the box, but instead about every defender doing their part and then some, living up to the “12 as One” mantra. If done right, it is really hard to beat.

Bonus Shoutouts: Darnold, JSN, and the Rest of the Seahwks Defense

The defense might be stealing the headlines, but the offense is quietly thriving, too. Sam Darnold has rebounded from a rocky start to post the highest passing grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Yes, you read that right. He has the highest PFF grade of ANY QB in the league so far this year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, even battling the flu, still put up 95 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

And on defense, Derion Kendrick is emerging as a lockdown corner, while Byron Murphy II is already building a reputation as a backfield wrecker with multiple sacks and a strong presence in the center. There are honestly too many guys to list. (Big Cat Williams, I see you.)

This Seahawks team is not just good, but it looks like they are building something special. They are getting better every week, and we are lucky enough as fans to watch it unfold.

Go Seahawks! (...Go Hawks was a Russell Wilson thing, and I think it is time to hear “Go Seahawks” once again.

