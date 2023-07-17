Seahawks LOB Legends Team Up & Tackle New Seattle Area Restaurant

They dominated defenses together for years on the field and now they have reunited again to take over a different industry.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Seattle LOB Legends Launch New Restaurant

Around 10 years ago, the Legion of Boom (also known as the LOB) was the cornerstone of arguably the best NFL defense of all time. That legendary Seahawks Secondary helped their defense lead the NFL in scoring defense for 4 years straight, fewest points allowed (231), fewest yards allowed (4,378), and most takeaways (39). Two teammates and original members of the Legion of Boom are joining forces once again, but this time to take over the restaurant industry in the Seattle area.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Chancellor & Sherman Team Up to Tackle New Restaurant

Two founding members of the LOB are joining forces again, but this time to try and take over the Seattle area restaurant industry. Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman are partners in a new restaurant opening in the Bellvue Collection Mall. The pair are part of a team that has filed with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to open the restaurant/sports bar by September of this year. The name of the restaurant is very fitting called "Legion" and will feature amazing soul food and cocktails according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Suzi Pratt Getty Images Suzi Pratt Getty Images loading...

Not the First Restaurant for Seahawks Legends

This is not even the first restaurant that Richard Sherman has been involved with. He invested in Wing Stop back when he was still playing in the NFL and obviously had bigger dreams. Marshawn Lynch also has dabbled in the restaurant industry opening his restaurant "Beastro" in Portland, Oregon recently. Sidney Rice also invested in Wing Stop and is a partner in a winery in Walla Walla, Washington. Legion is set to open in September, just in time for the beginning of the Seahawks NFL Season.