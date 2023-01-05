There has been a lot of talk among Seahawks fans about how the NFL has given an unfair advantage to Greenbay getting into the playoffs. Now a respected Seattle Seahawks legend has shared how he thinks the NFL is favoring Greenbay to get into the playoffs.

Is the NFL Trying to Control Who is in the Playoffs?

There has been a large group of longtime fans that is slowly growing all over the country that think the NFL is rigged after there have been multiple examples of unexplained really bad calls that changed the outcome of championships. The Rams vs Saints missed pass interference in 2019 is one great example people point out constantly in this argument.

Seahawks Linebacker Legend Confirms NFL Conspiracy

Ex-Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright was on the radio at 710am Seattle Sports and the topic of the timing of the Greenbay and Lions game came up. They ask KJ if the Lions would be checked out, or if would they still try to beat the Packers. Kj immediately says he was "so mad about this" and basically confirmed everything Seahawks fans were afraid of.

KJ Wright Says What All Fans Fear About the NFL

KJ goes on in the interview to say "I am not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but this is blatantly clear the NFL wants the Greenbay Packers in the playoffs." He goes on to say that he thinks the NFL will try to do everything in its power to make that happen. "Just pay attention to how the league is structured, how the league is designed. I'm not going to say that it's rigged but they put things how they want to put things."

How KJ Thinks the NFL Will Try to Help the Packers Get in the Playoffs

KJ goes into some detail about how he thinks the NFL is controlling this situation. Wright says "We are going to have the Seahawks win so the Lions won't have much to play for in the last game. Watch the penalties & pay attention to how the game is called, holding, just the basic stuff. Just pay attention to how the game will be played Sunday night." At the end of the interview, KJ says again he is not a conspiracy theriest. The hosts answer, "you sure sound like one." KJ answers "but I've seen it so." You can listen to the entire exchange on the Youtube video below.