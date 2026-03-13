Seattle Seahawks Fans are Finally Getting “More Bobo”

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks made the decision to keep wide receiver Jake Bobo around for the 2026 season, and a lot of fans I know had the same reaction.

“Yes… more Bobo.”

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 28: Sam Darnold #14 and Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks shake hands prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Place $3.5 Million Tender on Undrafted Receiver Bobo

If you spend any time around Seahawks fans online or in the stands, you have probably heard that phrase before. The phrase actually came from the players themselves after seeing what the undrafted receiver could do on the practice field. The phrase spread to the fans from there.

And honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

Bobo had had limited snaps, but delivered big moments for Seahawks. He isn’t the kind of player who fills the stat sheet every week. His playing time has been limited since he arrived in Seattle as an undrafted free agent. But when his number gets called, he tends to deliver.

Time and time again, Bobo comes up big in key moments. A clutch catch on third down. A tough grab in traffic in the endzone. A red-zone play that suddenly shifts momentum. His blocking skills are also not noticed by the average fan on gameday.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 25: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front Cobie Durant #14 of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bobo is a Receiver Built Like a Tight End

Part of what makes Bobo so interesting is his physical makeup.

At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, he is something between a wide receiver and a tight end.

That size gives him some advantages, like being able to block in the run game or be a big target over the middle. He is also tough to match up with in the red zone, with the kind of body type that can create mismatches against smaller defensive backs. The Seahawks have always thrived when they have role players who embrace doing the little things.

Yes, Bobo can still negotiate with other teams, but the Seahawks are allowed to counter any offer that comes his way. Bobo will likely be part of the 2026 Seattle Seahawks, although most thought a week ago that was not possible.

Bobo blocks. He runs solid routes. He steps up when called upon. He also has great hands, and I hear he is an even better teammate.

2026 should be the year for...More Bobo.

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