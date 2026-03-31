Why Seattle Seahawks Fans Should Not Fear a “Hard Knocks Curse”
After the Seattle Seahawks were announced as the next team on the show Hard Knocks, you could almost hear all the 12s thinking the same thing…“Is this a bad sign?”
NFL fans have all heard about the Madden NFL curse, where a player lands on the cover of the popular video game, and suddenly the next season goes completely off the rails. Injuries, bad luck, weird seasons… It’s kind of become part of NFL folklore.
Could the same thing happen to the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 season, and get in the way of a second straight championship?
Seattle Seahawks Team Picked for Hard Knocks TV Show
Here’s the Thing… This Has Never Happened.
Not just rarely, a Super Bowl champion has never been featured on the show the season after winning. It has never happened before now.
The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl win, and somehow, in all the years Hard Knocks has been around, they are the first defending champions ever to be featured the following season.
What About a “Hard Knocks Curse”?
There’s no history to back it up. No trend. No long list of teams that fell apart after being on the show. Hard Knocks usually follows teams that are trying to figure things out. Rebuilds. Fringe playoff teams. Squads with question marks.
This is a team that just won it all. No identity crisis. No “maybe this is the year.” They are the standard right now, especially on defense.
Seahawks fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at a championship organization trying to do it again. Now we wait and see if they can turn this into a third franchise Super Bowl Championship.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2026, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays through its finale in early September.
Past NFL Teams Featured on Hard Knocks
2001 – Baltimore Ravens
2002 – Dallas Cowboys
2003 – Dallas Cowboys
2004 – Cincinnati Bengals
2005 – Dallas Cowboys
2006 – Kansas City Chiefs
2007 – Kansas City Chiefs
2008 – Dallas Cowboys
2009 – Cincinnati Bengals
2010 – New York Jets
2011 – No season (NFL lockout)
2012 – Miami Dolphins
2013 – Cincinnati Bengals
2014 – Atlanta Falcons
2015 – Houston Texans
2016 – Los Angeles Rams
2017 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2018 – Cleveland Browns
2019 – Oakland Raiders
2020 – Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers (first dual-team season)
2021 – Dallas Cowboys
2022 – Detroit Lions
2023 – New York Jets
2024 – Chicago Bears
2025 – New York Giants
2026 – Seattle Seahawks (first defending Super Bowl champs)
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Seahawks Celebrate 60 - Seattle, Washington
Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster