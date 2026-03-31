Why Seattle Seahawks Fans Should Not Fear a “Hard Knocks Curse”

After the Seattle Seahawks were announced as the next team on the show Hard Knocks, you could almost hear all the 12s thinking the same thing…“Is this a bad sign?”

NFL fans have all heard about the Madden NFL curse, where a player lands on the cover of the popular video game, and suddenly the next season goes completely off the rails. Injuries, bad luck, weird seasons… It’s kind of become part of NFL folklore.

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Could the same thing happen to the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 season, and get in the way of a second straight championship?

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks and Nick Emmanwori #3 react to a play during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Team Picked for Hard Knocks TV Show

Here’s the Thing… This Has Never Happened.

Not just rarely, a Super Bowl champion has never been featured on the show the season after winning. It has never happened before now.

The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl win, and somehow, in all the years Hard Knocks has been around, they are the first defending champions ever to be featured the following season.

Super Bowl LX - Seattle Seahawks Media Availability & Practice loading...

What About a “Hard Knocks Curse”?

There’s no history to back it up. No trend. No long list of teams that fell apart after being on the show. Hard Knocks usually follows teams that are trying to figure things out. Rebuilds. Fringe playoff teams. Squads with question marks.

This is a team that just won it all. No identity crisis. No “maybe this is the year.” They are the standard right now, especially on defense.

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Seahawks fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at a championship organization trying to do it again. Now we wait and see if they can turn this into a third franchise Super Bowl Championship.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2026, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays through its finale in early September.

Past NFL Teams Featured on Hard Knocks

2001 – Baltimore Ravens

2002 – Dallas Cowboys

2003 – Dallas Cowboys

2004 – Cincinnati Bengals

2005 – Dallas Cowboys

2006 – Kansas City Chiefs

2007 – Kansas City Chiefs

2008 – Dallas Cowboys

2009 – Cincinnati Bengals

2010 – New York Jets

2011 – No season (NFL lockout)

2012 – Miami Dolphins

2013 – Cincinnati Bengals

2014 – Atlanta Falcons

2015 – Houston Texans

2016 – Los Angeles Rams

2017 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2018 – Cleveland Browns

2019 – Oakland Raiders

2020 – Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers (first dual-team season)

2021 – Dallas Cowboys

2022 – Detroit Lions

2023 – New York Jets

2024 – Chicago Bears

2025 – New York Giants

2026 – Seattle Seahawks (first defending Super Bowl champs)

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