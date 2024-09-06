Seahawks Fans: WSDOT Hand Draws Traffic Map for Issues Sunday

Yes, it is hard to read, but I will translate it for you!

X @wsdot_traffic X @wsdot_traffic loading...

Traffic Advisory: Road Closures and Lane Reductions for Seahawks Season Opener

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to face off against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, fans should brace for significant traffic disruptions due to road work in the region as they head to the game. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced several closures and lane reductions that could affect travel to and from the game with a hilarious hand-drawn map that they shared on X (Twitter).

WSDOT is known for sharing hand-drawn images on their X (formerly Twitter) account, and are historically some of their most popular posts. The new hand-drawn map provides a whimsical but visual guide to help drivers navigate the construction zones and plan their routes. The image is kind of hard to read, so here is the translation.

From Friday night through Monday morning, the following traffic issues are in effect:

-Bothell: Southbound I-405 will be closed between SR 527 and SR 522.

-South Seattle: Southbound I-5 will experience lane reductions between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field.

-Fife: The 54th Avenue overpass will be closed.

-Also, westbound SR 520 will see the off-ramp to southbound I-5 closed from 9 p.m. on September 6 until 5 a.m. on September 9. To help Seahawks fan traffic, the ramp will reopen on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the game before closing again. It will reopen with two lanes again on Monday.

loading...

The Washington State Department of Transportation has been working tirelessly to complete important construction projects over the summer, including a new flyover ramp, while trying to minimize traffic disruptions for commuters. Despite their best efforts, the department warns that unexpected delays could occur and advises travelers to check for real-time updates on their way to the game. If you are going to the game, plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use the hand-drawn map for guidance. Go Seahawks!

The Greatest Athletes in Washington & Oregon History Whether they were born here, grew up here, went to college here, or played professionally here, these are the athletes you can't forget if you're from the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen