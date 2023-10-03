Seahawks Swag: This Exclusive Hat of Honor Costs Over $1k to Own

If you see one of these on a Seattle Seahawks fan, you know they spent a ton of money to get it!

The Most Expensive New Seattle Seahawks Hat You Can Buy

The hat above might not look like much, but believe me in order to have one, that fan has to spend over $1k and that is only if they get the "opportunity". The hat is an exclusive celebration of the new throwback uniforms unveiled this season on October 29th and honoring the history of the Northwest's only NFL team. The hat comes with embroidered patches sewn on both the front and back with shiny thread in the classic blue and green colors I remember from the 80s & 90s. The package actually comes with two hats in the decorative blue and green vintage-style box, although the price actually paid could be much more than $1K PER HAT! Let me explain.

Why This Hat is So Expensive

The reason this newly released vintage Seattle Seahawks hat is so expensive is that it was only sent out as a gift to current season ticket holders. In order to receive the custom hat, you had to have purchased season tickets for the 2023 season. Every season ticket holder I have talked to personally received 1 box (which included 2 hats) no matter how many seats they owned. I received my hats right before the last home game and saw many other season ticket holders wearing them with pride in the stadium. This is my second year with Seattle Seahawks season tickets after being on the Blue Pride wait list for over 15 years, but I have been going to every game during that time anyway. Last year's "gift" was a kind of lame water bottle, and everyone I talked to at the stadium loved the hats offered this year so much more. If you happen to see a fan wearing one in public, feel free to yell out SEA, because they will most certainly answer "HAWKS".

