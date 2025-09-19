The Seahawks Defense Is Quietly Dominating the NFL Through Two Games

The Seattle Seahawks are only two games into the season, but if you take a closer look at the numbers, it’s clear this defense is already playing at an elite level.

While the offense has had its ups and downs, the defense has consistently kept Seattle in games, and the stats back it up.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Defense Gets Pressure, Turnovers, and has Locked-In Focus

Through Week 2 of the NFL season, Seattle leads the entire NFL in pressure percentage and hurries. That means opposing quarterbacks are barely getting comfortable before a Seahawk defender is in their face.

Even better, they rank second in interception percentage, showing this pass rush is directly feeding into opportunities for the secondary.

The Seahawks are also top four in total turnovers forced and second in points allowed per drive, proving this isn’t just about flashy sacks or near-misses. They’re getting stops, flipping possessions, and making life miserable for opposing offenses.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Byron Murphy II #91 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Against the Run, They are Stonewalling, and Getting Better

Seattle’s front seven deserves a ton of credit. They currently rank 11th in rushing yards allowed per game (95.5) and have given up no rushing touchdowns. Teams are trying to pound the ball, but they’re running into a brick wall of disciplined gap control and physical tackling.

On the scoreboard, Seattle is allowing just 17.0 points per game, tied for seventh-best in the NFL. That puts them right in the mix with some of the league’s most respected defenses, like the Rams, Packers, and 49ers.

And while their passing defense (230 yards per game, 22nd overall) isn’t perfect yet, the high pressure rate suggests improvements are coming. Most of those yards came on 1 or 2 blown plays.

The bottom line is that after two weeks, the Seahawks' defense looks aggressive, opportunistic, and tough. If this unit continues to get better, Seattle won’t just be scraping out wins, but will be controlling games.

