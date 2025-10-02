If you are a longtime Seahawks fan like me, Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers will feel like being transported to the 1980s with a time machine.

Both teams are celebrating their 50th seasons this year, and both are breaking out their classic uniforms this weekend. Seattle will rock the royal blue jerseys with apple green accents and silver helmets, while Tampa Bay is rolling out its white “creamsicle” throwbacks from 1976.

Reggie Brooks Getty Images loading... 22 Sep 1996: Running back Reggie Brooks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moves the ball during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Houlihan''s Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks won the game, 17-13.

Long History Between the Buccaneers and the Seahawks

Honestly, it doesn’t get much better for classic uniform lovers. This might be the best-looking classic uniform matchup in NFL history.

The Seahawks’ first-ever regular-season win came against the Buccaneers back in 1976 (fun fact). That year, Seattle only won two games, while Tampa Bay was even worse with 26 straight losses. The two franchises haven’t played each other that often, only 15 total times. Each of the last two games in Seattle has gone to overtime, with the Seahawks pulling out both victories at Lumen Field.

I have actually traveled to Tampa Bay to see the Seahawks lose to the Bucs years ago. They are great fans with an amazing tailgate (look for the HUGE flag) and the largest stadium big screen I have ever seen.

The Bucs haven’t won in Seattle since 2009, and I would love to see that streak continue. (Yes, I will be there in the south enzone hoping to get revenge for that road loss.)

Reggie Brooks Buccaneers loading...

These Uniform Combinations Feel Special

Seattle’s current navy blue uniforms are solid, but the originals just hit different for me. Most Seajhawks fans I talk to want the royal blue and silver to become the “main” uniform, and I agree. There’s something timeless about that royal blue and silver combo. Add in Tampa Bay’s famous white creamsicles, and suddenly you’ve got the perfect clash of vintage styles.

It’s a little disappointing that this one isn’t getting a national prime-time slot, but maybe that makes it even cooler for those of us lucky enough to watch. Two expansion teams from 1976, both in their 50th year, both wearing throwbacks? That’s just cool, and all NFL fans should get to witness it. I think they are missing the boat.

