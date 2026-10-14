Seahawks and Broncos Bring Back the Classic Colors for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football is bringing back a little football history when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos.

Both teams are going old school with throwback uniforms that bring back memories of their days as AFC rivals.

Before Seattle joined the NFC in 2002, the Seahawks and Broncos shared the same conference, making this matchup a little different from the usual interconference showdown.

Now they're bringing those classic colors back under the lights.

Seattle Brings Back the Royal Blue and Silver

The Seahawks will take the field wearing their throwback royal blue jerseys, silver helmets, and silver pants.

For fans who remember Seattle's original uniforms, this look is a welcome change from the navy and action green that have become the team's modern era.

The royal blue jerseys and silver helmets are a reminder of the franchise's early years, when Seattle was still building its identity in the NFL. The throwbacks also give younger fans a chance to see one of the most recognizable looks in Seahawks history.

And let's face it, there's something about royal blue and silver that just looks right on a football field.

I have always thought they were the best-looking uniforms in the NFL.

Getty Images Getty Images

Denver Goes Orange and Bright Blue

The Broncos will counter with their classic orange jerseys, bright blue helmets, and white pants.

Orange and blue have long been associated with Denver, and the combination has become one of the NFL's most recognizable uniform looks.

With the classic orange jerseys standing out against those blue helmets, the Broncos will have their own old-school style on display at home.

A Throwback Showdown Under the Lights

NFL insider Adam Schefter called it an elite throwback uniform matchup, and it's hard to argue with that description.

Seattle and Denver have plenty of history, dating back to their days as AFC West opponents.

Even though the Seahawks moved to the NFC West in 2002, games like this offer a reminder of where the rivalry began.

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