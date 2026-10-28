Why the Seattle Quenton Nelson Trade Is Just What the Seahawks Needed

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has made a habit of finding impact players around the NFL trade deadline, but his latest move might be one of his biggest yet.

It was obvious to me that the biggest weakness for the defending Super Bowl champs was at the offensive guard position, but now you can consider that hole plugged.

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The Seahawks are acquiring Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The deal is pending a physical, but Nelson, 30, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.

He's also in the final year of his contract.

Look at Schneider's Past Trade Deadline Track Record

This is not the first time Schneider has used draft picks to bring in a proven player late in the season.

In October 2023, Seattle traded a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder to the New York Giants for defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Williams went on to become a major force on Seattle's defensive line, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors before signing an extension.

A year later, Schneider acquired linebacker Ernest Jones IV from Tennessee.

Seattle sent linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Titans. Jones quickly became a leader on Mike Macdonald's defense and helped spark a turnaround.

Then came wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed in November 2025. Seattle gave New Orleans fourth- and fifth-round picks to bring him aboard.

All three players eventually signed multiyear deals with the Seahawks.

You can trace Seattle's trade success back even further to 2010 when Schneider acquired Marshawn Lynch from Buffalo for a fourth-round pick and a conditional selection that became a fifth-rounder.

Lynch became a franchise icon and a key piece of Seattle's Super Bowl championship team.

Nelson Could Be the Next Big Win for Seahawks

Nelson's numbers suggest Seattle is getting a player who can make an immediate difference.

Through seven games this season, he has an 85.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade, ranking third among 74 qualified guards.

He's allowed no sacks on 275 pass-blocking snaps and has given up just six pressures.

He is a future Hall of Fame player at the peak of his career. I believe fans have no idea yet how much he will contribute to making the Seahawks' offensive line one of the best in the NFL.

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