Leakers Say This is the Seahawks 2026 NFL Schedule Revealed Tonight

The NFL drops the full 2026 schedule tonight at 5 PM Pacific, and the leaks are already painting a picture for the Seattle Seahawks.

If what is circulating proves accurate, Seattle got exactly what fans expected after winning the Super Bowl: a gauntlet.

Six primetime games, a Super Bowl rematch to open the season, Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, and a Christmas game at Lumen Field. Defending a championship was never going to be easy, and this leaked schedule makes that very clear if it's real.

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Keep in mind, these are leaks and rumors compiled from NFL insiders and team sources ahead of tonight's official announcement. Some details may shift when the full schedule drops. We will know everything by tonight at 4 pm.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 25: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a third quarter touchdown with teammates against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Leaked Seahawks 2026 Season First Half Makes a Statement

Week 1 sets the tone immediately if the leaks hold. The New England Patriots come to Lumen Field on Wednesday, September 9, for the Super Bowl rematch. The team Seattle dismantled in February comes back to Seattle to start.

From there, it does not get easier. Weeks 2 and 3 are reportedly back-to-back road games in Arizona and Washington, D.C. Week 4 brings the Chargers to Lumen Field.

Week 5 is the first NFC West showdown with San Francisco at home. Then, Week 6 sends the Denver Broncos to Seattle on Thursday Night Football. The stretch from Week 2 through Week 6 will give a clear picture of whether this team has the depth to repeat.

Week 7 is the leaked marquee home game of the first half, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Lumen Field. Notice they gave a few months to make sure Mahomes was back from his injury. The reigning back-to-back AFC champions are coming to Seattle in primetime.

Week 8 reportedly brings the Chicago Bears to Seattle for Monday Night Football, making three straight primetime games in Weeks 6, 7, and 8. Then the Cardinals again for Week 9, and visiting the Raiders on Week 10.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Cooper Kupp #10, Rashid Shaheed #22 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on December 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Leaked Back Half Gets Interesting

After the Week 11 bye, the schedule reportedly shifts. Week 12 is a road trip to San Francisco, always one of the toughest environments in the NFC West. Weeks 13 and 14 reportedly bring the Cowboys and Giants to Lumen Field for back-to-back home games heading into the stretch run.

Week 15 is a Saturday game in Philadelphia against the Eagles, one of the toughest road environments in the entire league. Week 16 is reportedly Christmas Day on Friday at Lumen Field against the Rams, a divisional game on a national holiday stage. The NFL wants a repeat of last years rilvery game, and they might get it.

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Weeks 17 and 18 reportedly close the season with back-to-back road games, first at Carolina, then at Los Angeles to finish against the Rams again.

If the Seahawks need the Week 18 game at LA to mean something, it sets up as one of the best potential season finales in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 28: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks and JJ Jansen #44 of the Carolina Panthers meet after the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

What the Possible Seahawks Leaked Schedule Tells Us

If these leaks prove accurate tonight, the NFL did not hide Seattle. Six primetime games. A Super Bowl rematch in Week 1. Mahomes in Week 7. Eagles on a Saturday, and Christmas Day at Lumen Field.

Check back tonight when the official schedule drops for the full confirmed breakdown.

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