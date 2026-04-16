Seattle Seahawks 2026 Draft Will Go Down One of Two Possible Roads

The Seattle Seahawks have limited capital this year, with only four total picks in this year's NFL Draft, and I think that means one of two things.

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The Seattle Seahawks enter this draft setup differently than most teams that have just won a Super Bowl. Very limited picks this year mean 2026 will be all about timing, leverage, and deciding when or if to push their chips in.

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Seahawks Will Decide the Long-Term Team Strategy in 2026 Draft

All that can change quickly when you look ahead to the 2027 draft. That class is expected to be loaded with picks for the Seahawks, with possibly 11 or 12 picks, depending on compensatory picks and future trades. Either way, they will have many more next year.

This contrast sets up an interesting decision on how Seattle approaches this year's draft class. I think there are two different, likely roads the Seahawks will travel down, each very different.

Road One: Trade Down, Stack More Picks, and Build for the Future

One option is straightforward but patient.

The Seahawks could lean into their limited 2026 draft capital by trading down out of premium spots, collecting extra mid-round picks, and stacking even more assets for 2027. This year, almost all of the Super Bowl-winning team is returning, so many positions are already filled with depth.

The Seahawks could easily treat this draft like a bridge year, rather than trying to get the best players this year.

More picks next year

More flexibility for roster building

More chances to hit on depth players later

Given how strong the projected 2027 draft class already looks, this approach could stack many young players and solidify the core of the team for years.

Road Two: Trade Up and Go Get a Difference-Maker

The opposite approach is more aggressive, and I think more unlikely.

Instead of collecting picks, Seattle could use some of their future draft capital from 2027 to move up in 2026 and land a true impact player, someone who can change games immediately.

A premier edge rusher

A lockdown corner

Or a rare offensive weapon that doesn’t normally reach their range of picks

This is the “win now and shape the roster around one elite talent” approach. It sacrifices volume for top-end quality.

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Seattle Seahawks Should Not Chase, and Choose the Best Player

No matter which direction the Seahawks go, they do not need to chase positions.

The Seahawks are already balanced across the roster. In the past, NFL teams have gotten into trouble drafting for need instead of selecting based on the best available talent.

History shows that when teams start reaching for specific positions, it usually doesn’t work out as planned.

The smarter path is simple: take the best overall player available when you’re on the clock. Let talent drive the decision, not roster anxiety.

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