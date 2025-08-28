Seattle Seahawks New Rivalry Jersey Reveal Hits Fans with a Thud

After months of social media teases and fan speculation, the Seattle Seahawks finally unveiled their 2025 Rivalry uniform this morning.

Let’s just say, it was not quite what the 12s were hoping for.

Seattle Seahawks Fans' First Impression was Not Good

Several teams in the NFL released a limited edition jersey today, which is a specially designed uniform to be worn only once and only by the “home” team of the scheduled Rivalry game. The Seahawks will wear them only for a single home game against the Rams on December 18.

The Seahawks’ new Rivalry look is a full uniform overhaul with very light grey jerseys and pants, accented with metallic green numbers trimmed in navy. Thin metallic green streaks run along the shoulders, giving it a look like something straight out of the University of Oregon’s design playbook (and not necessarily in a good way).

The helmet, one of the only things I like, has a two-tone finish of navy blue blended with forest green. It is very similar to a custom car candy paint.

So far, all the online reactions I see are not great. Most early feedback has been negative, with fans calling the uniforms bland, too light, and too similar to the University of Oregon. Good thing the Seahawks only wear them once against the Rams.

Where’s the Wow Factor?

For a team known for bold looks, remember the neon green “radioactive pickles”? This light grey set feels like a letdown to me. Seattle has historically leaned on darker uniforms at home, so the shift to this lighter, almost-white palette feels jarring.

And no, calling it "light grey" doesn’t hide the fact that it reads almost white on TV.

The biggest criticism (besides the Oregon issue) is that fans were expecting something else entirely.

A sleek black jersey (like what almost every other team received this year), maybe with chrome or tribal nods, seemed more fitting. Instead, we got Oregon-lite with minimal punch. From a distance, it’s hard to even tell these are new.

A Few Bright Spots for the Seahawks Rivalry Uniforms

It’s not all bad after I gave the details a second look.

The number “12” is embedded subtly inside the player numbers and also appears boldly on the back of the neck in flag form, a nice nod to the fanbase.

The reflective numbers pop nicely in motion, especially in video, which might make these uniforms look better under stadium lights.

The helmet's two-tone color has potential. It might end up being the most unique and visually striking part of the uniform… if it catches light the right way in the stadium. That is a big “IF.”

The Bigger Picture: Rivalry Jerseys Around the League

The Seahawks weren’t the only team to get the Rivalry treatment this year. Nike and the NFL picked multiple divisions, designed to emphasize rivalries and give fans alternate looks for key matchups.

Miami Dolphins: They dropped an all-black set with deep aqua accents.

San Francisco 49ers (Seahawks' division rival): Their Rivalry jersey leans heavily into black, and I am sure most Seahawks fans love the look of it. Strange that they ALREADY had a black jersey option...huh.

Almost all the other teams' Rivalry jerseys released today were black, except Seattle, for some reason. Even teams that did not go black went so dark that they actually looked black.

I Give Seattle Seahawks Rivalry Jersey Design a D-

The execution of Seattle's Rivalry jersey leaves a lot to be desired for me as a long-time fan. The design feels boring, even bland, especially when you compare it to the more daring and visually bold Rilvery sets from Miami or San Francisco.

Will the uniforms grow on fans? Maybe, but it does not look good right now. Will I personally buy one to wear in December at the game? Maybe, but I have a while to sit and think on it before I do.

The new Seahawks Rilvery Jersey is set to be released for purchase on September 10, 2025, at all official Seattle Seahawks Pro Shops.

