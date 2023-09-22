Seahawks Great Bobby Wagner Teams Up to Tackle Stroke Awareness

He is teaming up with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the Seattle Seahawks to educate the 12s on the signs of stroke.

Bobby Wagner Tackles Stroke Awareness with Fast54

Bobby Wagner is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Seattle Seahawks uniform for many reasons. Yes, he is the only player in team history with over 1,000 career tackles at 1,381, and has also been a leader in the community with his charity work. In 2018, he hosted a Secret Santa shopping spree for 98 of Seattle-area youth from local boys and girls clubs. Each received a $100 Target gift card to spend on anything they wanted in the store purchased by the Seahawks star linebacker. In 2019, he teamed up with Generosity Feeds and Seattle-based social enterprise MOD Pizza to pack meals for 10,000 children in his hometown of Ontario, California. Throughout his career, Bobby has always taken the time to help the community around him, and now he is trying to tackle stroke awareness.

Bobby Wagner's Personal Family Experience with Strokes

Most fans do not know that Bobby Wagner lost his mother to a stroke 3 years before he was drafted into the NFL. Wagner talked about that time of his life in an interview on the Seahawks website saying "It happened when I was in college, so I didn't really talk about it much, especially my first few years in the league." Now he is teaming up to raise money for the Phenia Mae Fund to raise money to ensure that stroke patients have the equipment needed. The project is called FAST54 and includes a multimedia comic starring himself that provides education about stroke prevention in an entertaining way. "What the comic shows is that you don't have to be a superhero to save a life". You can either read the comic in digital form or watch it in a YouTube movie absolutely free below. Bobby hopes people will both learn about the signs of stroke and if available help donate to the cause. Go Seahawks!