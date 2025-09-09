Can You Pass This Washington School Zone Safety 5 Question Quiz?

School zones aren’t just about slowing down, but really are about protecting kids, families, and crossing guards trying to cross busy and dangerous streets every weekday.

Washington State School Zone Safety Trivia

Do you know what to do around school zones or school bus drop-off zones? Let’s test your knowledge with a short 5-question quiz. Don’t worry, I built the answers right in.

What’s the Speed Limit in Washington State School Zones?

If you guessed 20 miles per hour, you’re right. That’s the standard speed limit around Washington schools and playgrounds, as long as the area is properly marked with signs. The reduced speed helps drivers react quickly if a child steps into the road.

How Far Does the Washington School Zone Extend?

Here’s a tricky one that most people get wrong, but school zones stretch 300 feet in both directions from a crosswalk or school property line. That means you need to slow down well before and after the crossing itself. Most areas are marked with signs or flashing yellow lights.

When Do You Need to Slow Down?

Some people think it’s only when the lights are flashing, but that’s not the full story. School zones are active when flashing beacons are on, at posted times (like 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), or anytime children are present. If in doubt, ease off the gas.

What Are the Washington State Penalties for Speeding in School Zones?

This is one place you don’t want to gamble. Fines are doubled in school zones, and the penalties can’t be waived or reduced. Points also land on your license, which means insurance hikes could follow.

What About School Buses? When Can You Pass?

Think you can sneak around a bus with its stop arm out? Think again. It’s illegal to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm. Kids may be crossing from any direction, so all traffic must stop.

Did You Pass or Fail?

So, how’d you do? Whether you nailed every question or learned something new, remember this: school zone safety is about protecting kids’ lives, and not about avoiding a ticket.

