Southridge Student Heading to Perform at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Kennewick student will have a pretty special Thanksgiving this year.

Savannah Phillips, a student at Southridge High School, has been selected to perform in one of the biggest holiday celebrations in the country, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Phillips will represent Southridge, Kennewick, and Washington state as a member of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26.

It is also a special year for the marching band, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

A Family Tradition in the Big Apple

Phillips serves as Southridge's color guard captain and is also a cellist in the school's orchestra.

Now she can showcase her performance skills on a national stage in New York City.

Five of her sisters, all Southridge students, have previously performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

That makes Savannah the sixth sister to march through New York City on Thanksgiving morning.

A Lot of Preparation in Just a Few Days

Phillips will have a very short time to prepare once she arrives in New York.

She and the other performers will have just two and a half days to learn two routines and a marching drill before taking to the streets.

She'll also participate in a leadership workshop during the trip.

The parade route stretches 2.5 miles through New York City, with millions of people watching along the streets and on television.

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