Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!

Snow is Expected Saturday Over Most of Washington

Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.

Snoqualmie Pass Forecast

Snow is expected all day with 2-4 inches in the valleys and 3-6 inches in the mountains. Early wind will only be around 15 mph, but switching in the afternoon to 30-40 mph gusts. Be prepared for slow-going travel over the pass, make sure you have traction tires or all-wheel drive, and check the pass reports before you go.

Ellensburg Saturday Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of snow throughout the day. Wind gusts will be closer to 15 mph in the morning but grow to 35 mph in the afternoon. Cold and windy with 40 mph gusts in the evening.

Pasco Saturday Forecast

There is a 50% chance of a frozen mix throughout the day, with a greater chance of snow in the afternoon. Wind gusts will grow to around 35 mph by the afternoon. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Richland Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of frozen mix in the morning. Snow is expected in the afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 50% chance of snow. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Kennewick Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of frozen mix in the morning. Snow is expected in the afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 50% chance of snow. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Benton City Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of frozen mix in the morning. Snow is expected in the afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 50% chance of snow. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Prosser Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of frozen mix in the morning. Snow is expected in the afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 50% chance of snow. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Yakima Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of frozen mix in the morning with the snow level at 1000 feet. Snow is expected in the afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 50% chance of snow. Travel could be affected by visibility and blowing snow. No snow is expected in the evening but high wind gusts around 45 mph.

Spokane Saturday Forecast

Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, but then sunny in the afternoon with 40 mph gusts. A little less wind in the evening but the wind chill will as low as 9° below zero. Gusts of 35 mph are expected in the evening.