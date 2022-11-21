Here’s Where You Can Take Pictures With Santa in Tri-Cities

It's a special time of year, filled with wonder, hope, love, and cheer. If you have young children, Christmas can be especially fun. My daughter has been keeping a list of what she wants for Christmas and often asks us how Santa is doing since we have him on speed dial.

Photo by May Gauthier on Unsplash Photo by May Gauthier on Unsplash loading...

There are tons of great holiday events going on throughout the Tri-Cities. Early December marks the annual Lighted Boat Parade (December 3 & 4) and just one day prior, the Winter Wonderland at John Dam Plaza's Hapo Community Stage starts its month-long run. Oh, and who can forget the spectacular holiday light show Senske has put on for years? Christmas time is an extraordinary time in Tri-Cities.

Photo by Mike Arney on Unsplash Photo by Mike Arney on Unsplash loading...

Where can I meet Santa for pictures in Tri-Cities?

Santa is very busy and is scheduled to make several appearances in Tri-Cities this December. To help you out, we've decided to share his itinerary with you.

Starting on November 25, Santa is expected to be at Columbia Center Mall most weekdays for photos.

most weekdays for photos. Santa will be on hand at Beaver Bark starting on November 25 and will be available for pictures most days in December. Please make your plans ahead of time as this is a popular destination for Tri-Cities families during the holiday season.

starting on November 25 and will be available for pictures most days in December. Please make your plans ahead of time as this is a popular destination for Tri-Cities families during the holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to participate in the festivities of the Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza on December 2 and 3.

at John Dam Plaza on December 2 and 3. Santa will be the toast of the town for the Downtown Kennewick Hometown Holiday Parade and will be available afterward for selfies and other activities. Everything kicks off at 10:00 AM on December 3.

and will be available afterward for selfies and other activities. Everything kicks off at 10:00 AM on December 3. Santa and Otto the Otter will be available for photos at Kennewick Irrigation District on December 7 & 8 as part of their toy drive.

on December 7 & 8 as part of their toy drive. On December 10, Santa will be on-hand at Roscoe's Coffee in Richland for photos and more.

in Richland for photos and more. Goose Ridge in Richland will be hosting Santa AND Mrs. Claus on December 11.

in Richland will be hosting Santa AND Mrs. Claus on December 11. If you want a magical moment to remember forever, you can book a two-hour lunch cruise with Santa from Water2Wine Cruises on December 11.

on December 11. Tri-Cities' newest food truck park, The Hub, will have Santa on site for photos on December 21.

Don't miss out on Christmas events and other festivities. Keep up to date with everything going on in Tri-Cities with our free app.