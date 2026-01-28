Seahawks Smith-Njigba One-Handed Snag Was Crazy, But Did You Notice This?

Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s jaw-dropping one-handed grab in the NFC Championship Game was nuts, but that play was even more amazing when you look closer.

The way he reached out, like there was glue on his glove, and instantly controlling the ball while barely getting both feet down? Pure highlight-reel stuff. The catch was so amazing, I didn't even notice the QB until today.

Sam Darnold No-Look Pass was Overlooked

Everyone saw the amazing catch, but nobody at the time noticed how crazy good the pass was. Sam Darnold was not even looking at JSN and was looking to his right when he threw that ball. He knew the defenders were watching his eyes, and led them away by looking away from his target.

Then he flicked a perfect no-look pass. Suddenly, defenders were caught flat-footed, out of reach, and Jaxon was wide open just enough to make magic happen.

The catch was all Jaxon with one hand stretched out, snatching the ball in the air like an electromagnet and a ball bearing. Then, perfect foot placement with control along the sideline.

Why It Matters

This wasn’t just a “wow” catch. It was a moment that will be Seahawks lore forever if they win the Super Bowl. Darnold’s creativity opened a crease. JSN’s hands and awareness made defenders look slow. That’s the sort of play that changes games and could help them win their second Super Bowl.

