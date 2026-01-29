Seahawks Trivia – QB’s Grandfather Might Have Been More Famous

Long before Sam Darnold was tossing footballs, his grandfather might have been more recognizable to the public than Sam ever will be, unless he wins a Super Bowl.

From Olympic Athlete to Marlboro Man

When you think of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, NFL fans picture the young signal-caller in the pocket, launching passes for Seattle. You might think he is the most famous person in his family, right? Well, Sam’s maternal grandfather, Dick Hammer, led an extraordinary life also.

He was a standout athlete at USC (like Sam), and helped the Trojans reach the college basketball Final Four in 1954, and later made the U.S. Olympic volleyball team for the 1964 Tokyo Games. Athleticism clearly runs in the family, but Hammer didn’t stop at sports.

After his athletic career, he became one of the iconic Marlboro Men, starring in cigarette advertisements that defined an era. The rugged, cowboy image he portrayed became instantly recognizable across the country. He was the face of Marlboro during its advertising heyday.

Dick Hammer was More Than a Face in an Ad

Hammer wasn’t just a model for a campaign; he was also a firefighter with the rank of captain on the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He has appeared in TV shows like Emergency! Sam Darnold's grandpa was legendary well before he was even born.

Sam Darnold was only two years old when Hammer passed away in 1999, but family stories about his grandfather’s achievements have become part of his identity. Sam built his own path on the football field, but it is hard not to look at the family tree and think that genetics helped.

