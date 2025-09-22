New Security Steps in Safeco Parking Garage Has Seattle Fans Talking

If you have gone to Seahawks games this year and parked at the Safeco parking garage, you may have had an unexpected new security experience.

A couple of fans I know pulled into the garage to park recently and were told to shut off their car engines. Then, a police officer and a K9 unit circled the car before letting it go on its way.

New Security Checks at Safco Parking Garage

The K9 unit was obviously not for parking violations or for drugs, but they seemed to be looking for explosives. My friends did not ask the reason, but searching for explosives is really the only logical option.

So what is going on, and what does it mean for the average fan?

Big stadium events are considered high-value targets, with tens of thousands of fans packing into the area on game day. The risk of an explosive threat might be small, but it can not be ignored. I did some digging about recent threats to the area and could not find any public threats that would cause the extra security.

The process is straightforward. Officers have drivers turn off engines for safety, then the K9 does an open-air sniff around the vehicle. If the dog alerts, it gives police probable cause to investigate further without needing a warrant. Yes, the officers have the right to the open-air search, and it does not violate any rights.

Things to Remember During New Security Checks

The checks are about creating a safer environment for everyone. If you plan on parking in the Safeco Parking garage in the future, prepare yourself to encounter:

Cars may be randomly checked at entry points.

You could be asked to shut off your engine while the K9 circles your vehicle.

If the dog alerts, officers have the authority to search the vehicle.

Yes, it might feel intrusive or slow things down a bit when you’re just trying to get to kickoff, but these checks are designed to protect one of Seattle’s busiest venues and the people around it.

