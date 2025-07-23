Washington State Patrol Looking for Owner of Two Dogs Found Near I-90

If you've driven through the North Bend area lately, you might've caught a glimpse of two puppy travelers near I-90, with wagging tails and big brown eyes.

In the last two days, a Washington State Patrol Trooper shared on X that two Rottweilers were rescued near I-90 and North Bend. Do you know or recognize these dogs?

Rottweiler Dogs Found Near North Bend and I-90

Rescuing large dogs near a major interstate is no small task. High-speed traffic and limited access points make for a dangerous situation for both the dogs and the rescuers.

Thankfully, Useless Bay Sanctuary (a group known for handling tough stray situations) helped, and both dogs were safely captured and secured before anything tragic could happen.

Trooper Johnson posted pictures of the rescued pups, showing strong, healthy-looking Rottweilers who seemed a little confused but safe and surprisingly happy.

It’s not every day we see back-to-back rescues like this, and I would guess they might be from the same family. What are the chances that two Rottweilers get out at the same time in the same area, and they don't know each other?

Do You Know These Lost Rottweilers?

While it’s a happy ending in terms of rescue, there are still unanswered questions. Who do these dogs belong to, and were they intentionally abandoned, or did they slip away from a backyard or home nearby?

Trooper Johnson is asking anyone who recognizes the dogs or might know their owners to contact the Washington State Patrol. Someone out there may be missing two beloved companions. For now, the two Rotties are safe. Let’s hope they are reunited with their family soon.

