Rocks, Trees & Snow! Oh My! WSDOT Crews Work Through the Night

It was a long and challenging night for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews working through freezing temperatures, snow, and rock slides across the region.

WSDOT Crews Work Overnight to Tackle Weather Challenges Across Washington

Not only is the west side dealing with downed trees and power outages; but other parts of Washington State have been impacted by the recent storms also. In Sherman Pass, located along State Route 20, snowfall accumulated rapidly, with 6 to 8 inches of snow falling overnight. WSDOT East reported that their crew worked a 12-hour shift, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., to clear the snow and ensure safe travel conditions for motorists through that area today.

The hazardous weather also posed risks in other parts of Washington. On State Route 971 west of Chelan, WSDOT crews faced the added challenge of a rock slide. Freezing temperatures mixed with rain and snow contributed to loose rocks that had dried out all summer, sliding onto the road. Crews worked diligently to clear the debris and ensure the road remained passable. WSDOT urged drivers to remain cautious and call 911 immediately if they notice rocks or other debris in the roadway, ensuring quick removal and safety.

As Washington State weather conditions continue to change with freezing temperatures and snowfall, WSDOT reminds drivers to adjust their speed for the weather, be cautious, and give WSDOT maintenance crews plenty of space to work safely on the roads. Also, stay updated on road conditions and make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for winter travel.