Serious Critical Injury Crash Closed SR-28 Near Rock Island Monday

A serious crash between a car and a semi shut down the highway completely near milepost 9, just east of Rock Island, Washington, yesterday evening.

The Washington State Patrol's District 6 PIO first reported the collision at 5:50 p.m. on social media near SR-28 yesterday evening (July 28) and immediately called it a critical incident. Police were forced to fully close the roadway with immediate traffic control help from WSDOT East.

Washington State Patrol Detours Traffic Around Crash

With the highway closed, drivers were detoured to Batterman Road while law enforcement and emergency services worked on the scene. Details about the cause of the crash, or any injuries besides the known critical injury have not been released yet.

WSDOT crews arrived to assist in rerouting vehicles and managing congestion in the area. Drivers were urged to avoid the stretch of SR-28 throughout the evening until the crash was cleared.

SR-28 Reopens After Hours of Closure

Early the next morning, around 14 hours after the initial report, SR-28 was reopened to traffic. Washington State Patrol updated the public via their District 6 Twitter account and confirmed that the incident was cleared and the road was safe.

Accidents like this are a reminder of how quickly conditions can change on Washington’s highways. Be alert, drive safely, and keep an eye on official channels like @wspd6pio for real-time updates when traveling.

