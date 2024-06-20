Rock-Blasting Starts Tonight on Washington I-90: Expect Delays

It is rock-basting season again, and these are the things you need to know!

Rock Blasting Closures on I-90: Ensuring Safety and Efficiency

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced upcoming rock blasting closures on Interstate 90 near Easton, beginning with a closure starting tonight, June 20th at 8 p.m. These closures are part of routine maintenance efforts aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of the highway through Snoqualmie Pass by eliminating rock slide dangers.

Scheduled to occur multiple times a week throughout the summer season, these closures will last approximately one hour each and will start around one hour before sunset. WSDOT aims to minimize disruptions and slowdowns for travelers while at the same time ensuring the stability and safety of the highway during maintenance operations.

Rock blasting activities are necessary to dislodge loose boulders and eliminate potential hazards, especially during periods of heavy traffic. Travelers in the area are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes. Also, adhere to all traffic control measures and posted signage during closure times.

Law enforcement will be in the area to help with traffic management and ensure the safety of all drivers. Snoqualmie Pass serves as a vital transportation link between eastern and western Washington all year long and experiences significant traffic year-round, especially during peak summer tourism and recreational activities. For the latest updates on rock blasting closures and travel advisories on Snoqualmie Pass, motorists are encouraged to visit WSDOT's website or follow @SnoqualmiePass on social media platforms.