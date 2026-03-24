Washington State Patrol Looking for Witnesses in I-405 Road Rage Shooting

The Washington State Patrol is looking for any witnesses in a road rage incident on a busy King County freeway.

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The situation escalated quickly, and could have ended much worse.

Troopers Seek Any Information in I-5 March 14 Shooting

The Washington State Patrol says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on March 14 along southbound I-405 near Coal Creek Parkway.

The victim was driving a red Ford Mustang with a black hood and was reportedly being targeted by a black BMW SUV. At one point, the BMW allegedly tried to run the driver of the Mustang off the road.

Trying to create distance, the victim tried to speed away from the BMW, but the situation only escalated.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle sped past on the shoulder, brake-checked the Mustang, then pulled alongside it and fired shots from a gun.

The victim managed to escape, but when troopers later inspected the car, they found two bullet holes. They also recovered some evidence from the scene. The driver was not injured.

Suspect Description and Ongoing Search

The suspect vehicle is described as a black BMW X5 with black rims, offset tires, and no license plates. The driver was described as a teenage white male with a buzz cut, wearing a white T-shirt.

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Investigators are now asking for the public’s help. Anyone who is a witness or has information is urged to contact Detective Matthew Gagley with WSP.

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