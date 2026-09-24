Richland School District Teacher Turned Himself in for Murder This Morning

A Richland School District teacher walked into the Richland Police Department this morning and turned himself in for murder.

What officers found next led to a Murder in the Second Degree charge and a lot of questions.

This is a developing story, and details are still limited. Here is what we know right now.

Richland Washington School District Teacher Turns Himself In for Murder

Richland Police officers responded to a report requesting both police and medical assistance at an apartment located at 1775 Columbia Park Trail this morning (Wednesday).

Around that same time, 31-year-old Xavier Matthew Johnson entered the Richland Police Department, where officers made contact with him.

Officers then responded to a local residence, and inside they found a deceased female.

Johnson was detained and arrested for Murder in the Second Degree. The Richland Police Department confirmed in their press release that Johnson is currently a teacher in the Richland School District.

No further details about his specific school, grade level, or subject area have been released at this time.

What Is Still Unknown

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under active investigation. Richland Police detectives are working to establish a timeline of events and determine exactly what happened. The identity of the deceased female has not been released.

No information about the relationship between Johnson and the victim has been confirmed publicly.

No motive has been stated, and the investigation is in its early stages.

The department has indicated additional information will be released as the investigation allows.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Richland Police detectives directly at RPDInvestigations@richlandwa.gov and reference case number 26-046510.

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