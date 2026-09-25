Update: Richland Teacher is Charged with the Murder of His Own Mother

Richland Police have released a detailed update on Wednesday's homicide investigation, and the new information is deeply disturbing.

Police say the victim was not a stranger to the suspect. The woman found deceased is sixty-year-old Kaylea Johnson, the mother of 31-year-old Xavier Matthew Johnson, the Richland School District teacher now charged with her murder.

Kaylea Johnson died from a knife wound, and her son is being held on $1 million bail.

Police have released an official timeline from Wednesday morning.

The Timeline Richland Police Revealed Thursday

At around 10:16 AM Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1700 block of Columbia Park Trail after Xavier Johnson called requesting police and medical assistance.

When officers arrived and made contact with him, he did not provide information about why he needed help. That lack of information caused officers to pause and assess the situation carefully before entering the apartment. They did not enter the residence and had no idea about the victim at that time.

At approximately 10:54 AM, almost 40 minutes after the first call, Xavier Johnson walked into the Richland Police Department and asked to speak with an officer. He then provided information about the situation they would find in his apartment.

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Officers detained Johnson and immediately returned to the apartment.

Officers Found the Suspect's Mother Inside

At approximately 11:22 AM, officers entered the apartment and found 60-year-old Kaylea Johnson inside with significant knife injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The preliminary cause of death is a knife wound.

Her son Xavier is her alleged killer.

Richland Teacher in Custody on Murder in the Second Degree

Xavier Matthew Johnson remains in custody, charged with Murder in the Second Degree, and his bail is set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to establish a complete timeline of events leading up to Kaylea Johnson's death.

The Richland School District has not yet released a public statement about Johnson's employment status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richland Police detectives at RPDInvestigations@richlandwa.gov, referencing case number 26-046510.

Read the full press release here.

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