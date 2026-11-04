Police Investigating Body Found in the Water Near G-Way in Richland

The Richland Police Department is investigating after a deceased individual was found in the water near George Washington Way.

The discovery was reported just minutes ago, and emergency personnel have responded to the scene near the 1000 block of George Washington Way.

Police identified the incident as a death investigation, but details are still limited as investigators work to determine what happened, with the scene being so new.

Death Investigation Underway in Richland Along the River

According to a social media post from the Richland Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded after an individual was located in the water.

Police have not released the person's identity or provided any information about how the individual ended up in the water.

At this point, there is no additional information about what led to the discovery or whether foul play is suspected.

Richland Police Ask Public to Avoid the Area

Richland police are asking community members to stay away from the immediate area while first responders and investigators continue working.

The location near the 1000 block of George Washington Way is an active investigation scene, and emergency crews will need room to do their work.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be released as the investigation progresses.

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