Wanted Man Jumps in Yakima River to Swim from Richland Police but Failed

A wanted man decided the best way to avoid Richland Police was to head straight into the Yakima River and try to swim away. Guess what happened next?

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That questionable decision led to a drone search and eventually an arrest yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Police Spot Wanted Man Near Wye Park, and He Runs

Richland Police Department Officer Swanson was patrolling near Wye Park around 3:06 p.m. yesterday (September 17) when he spotted Derrick Young.

Police say Young was known to have an active Richland Police warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

When officers attempted to contact him, Young took off and ran into the bushes along the Yakima River shoreline.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and deployed a drone to search for him.

The Suspect Spots Drone and Decides to Attempt a Swim-Getaway

The drone apparently didn't keep Young hidden for long because after he spotted it, police say Young left the bushes and tried to swim away in the Yakima River toward Bateman Island.

Because Young was now in the river, Dive Rescue was called to assist.

Police say Young made it approximately to the middle of the river channel before he began struggling to stay afloat. He was able to roll onto his back and keep himself above the water.

Young eventually swam back toward shore where officers were waiting.

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Police took him into custody without further incident. In addition to the existing warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Young now faces a new charge of obstructing a public officer.

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