Richland Community Event Offers Free School Supplies and Coffee

Richland Police Department Hosts "Sips and Supplies" for Students

The Richland Police Department is gearing up for a special event aimed at supporting local students as they head back to school. On August 22, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM PST, the “Sips and Supplies” event will take place at the Target store located at 2941 Queensgate Drive in Richland, WA.

This collaborative effort between the Richland Police Department, the Richland Police Department Foundation, and Target, is designed to assist families in need of school supplies. People can pick up essential items for their children while enjoying complimentary coffee provided by Starbucks located within Target.

Richland Police Department Chief Craig Meidl expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its importance to the community. “We are excited to once again partner with the Richland Police Department Foundation and Target to bring this event to our community,” Meidl said. “Supporting our children and families is vital to the Richland Police Department's mission.”

In addition to distributing school supplies, the event offers a chance for local residents to interact with police officers in a positive setting. Officers will be present to meet the community, answer questions, and foster neighborhood engagement.

The Richland Police Department Foundation and Target have generously contributed over $1,000 worth of school supplies to ensure the success of the event. “We enjoy any opportunity that presents itself to support our community and give back to the most vulnerable youth,” said Monica Malhan, President of the Richland Police Department Foundation. “In partnership with Target, we are thrilled to provide essential supplies to Richland School District students.”

The Richland Police Department invites any and all community members in care of children to participate in this event, which aims to give every child the necessary tools for a successful school year.