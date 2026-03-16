American Cruise Lines is Adding New Stops in the Tri-Cities Area

More people will soon be visiting the Tri-Cities. Not by car, bus, or plane, but by cruise ship, after a recent American Cruise Lines announcement.

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They are planning to turn the Burbank High Dock into a passenger stop for its Columbia and Snake River cruises. The dock sits right where the two rivers join near Burbank, and if everything goes as planned, cruise passengers could begin arriving by 2027.

Tri-Cities and Walla Walla Added as Stops to Major Cruise Line

The Port of Walla Walla Commission recently approved terms for a 20-year lease that will allow the cruise line to use the dock as a stop for excursions around the region, including Burbank, Richland, and Walla Walla.

For the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, that means a new stream of travelers coming to explore the area.

The plan is to use the dock as a place where passengers can step off the ship and hop on buses for day trips.

Those excursions could include wine tours in Walla Walla, visits to parks, and exploring the surrounding landscape that makes Eastern Washington unique.

The dock sits in a very industrial stretch of riverfront, near grain terminals and recycling facilities. Cruise operators say that the area will actually add to the experience.

Upgrades to the dock and surrounding access roads are expected to be completed before passengers begin arriving.

Richland is Already a Cruise Connection

River cruise ships are already somewhat familiar with the area. Vessels have stopped in Richland before, docking along the Columbia River near the waterfront and parks.

Early morning walkers in places like Howard Amon Park have occasionally seen cruise ships tied up along the shoreline, which is surprising if you are not expecting to see the huge ships.

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The new Burbank dock could expand that presence and make the Tri-Cities region an even more regular stop on Pacific Northwest river itineraries.

Some officials are hopeful that Burbank could eventually become a cruise departure point, bringing visitors through the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco or the Walla Walla Regional Airport.

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