Another HOV Dummy Caught on I-405, WSP Says “Still Does Not Count”

Why are people still trying to fool Washington State troopers in the HOV lane with something that looks like it escaped a haunted house?

Trooper Rick Johnson shared the latest entry in the long-running “still does not count” series after a traffic stop on northbound I-405 in Renton. The trooper posted a photo of the dummy sitting in the passenger seat wearing a bright orange work vest, sunglasses, and a blue Atlanta Braves hat with the classic white “A” on the front.

Renton HOV Dummy Fined for Loud “Passenger” with Nightmare Face

The dummy's face was a Halloween-style mummy mask, complete with huge metal staples sealing the mouth shut, more staples over one eye, and then wrapping around the head. Subtle was not part of the plan in the design, and I find it a questionable choice at best if they wanted to fit in.

The funny thing for me is that they fastened the dummy into the seatbelt. The driver actually took the time to strap it in, dress it up, and position it just right. But, they did not think about the huge Halloween staples on the face?

The HOV Lane Reminder from the Washington State Patrol

Trooper Johnson says the driver was cited for expired tabs and for using the HOV lane illegally, including the added “dummy enhancement.” Yes, that’s a real thing, and no, creativity does not earn points.

HOV violations in Washington aren’t cheap, especially when a fake passenger is involved. A standard HOV lane ticket starts at around $186, but when a driver is caught using a dummy or mannequin to cheat the system, the fine jumps significantly.

That “dummy enhancement” adds an extra $200, pushing the total cost to nearly $400 before court fees. Factor in the citation for expired tabs, and this morning commute likely turned into a very expensive lesson, one that would’ve been far cheaper to learn by just sitting in traffic like everyone else.

The HOV lane rules are simple. A fake passenger is still not a passenger. Mannequins, dummies, dolls, and props don’t qualify, no matter how dressed up they are.

