Serious Collision in Renton: DUI Driver Causes Chaos

Renton Police Respond to Serious DUI Crash Near Union Ave

A serious collision on Union Ave NE involving a suspected DUI driver has left several people injured and caused road closures in the area. According to the Renton Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of NE 18th and Union Ave NE, resulting in injuries to multiple individuals.

The initial report, posted by the Renton Police Department (@RentonpdWA) at 9:44 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2024, said that emergency services arrived on the scene and immediately treated the injured. The collision was caused by a suspected DUI driver crashing into a parked vehicle that had multiple people sitting inside it. Both directions of the road were closed as the Renton Police Department conducted their investigation and urged commuters to seek alternate routes until further notice.

More details from the earlier incident were shared by @RentonpdWA at 9:20 this morning. Witnesses reported a 21-year-old driver of a blue pickup truck speeding and swerving southbound on Union Ave NE before colliding with a parked car in the 1700 block. The parked car, which was occupied by a family preparing to depart, sustained heavy damage and all three family members suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DUI Driver Found Unconscious with Severe Injuries

The suspected DUI driver, identified as a 21-year-old, was found unconscious at the scene with severe injuries. Officers noted a strong smell of intoxicants emanating from his vehicle. Due to his condition, law enforcement sought a warrant to conduct a blood test to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash. The case has since been transferred to the Traffic Investigations Division, where the still un-named driver will likely face multiple charges related to vehicular assault.

Nearby residents and commuters were advised to avoid the affected area and to monitor local news for updates on the reopening of Union Ave NE. The Renton Police Department says more information is expected and will be shared as it becomes available. Also, for people impacted by the incident or seeking additional details about this accident, contact the Renton Police Department directly and reference case number 24-6341.