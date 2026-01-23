Restoring Old Retired Boats Might Help Fix Washington’s Ferry Mess

Canceled sailings, staffing shortages, and an aging fleet have made ferry travel unpredictable across Puget Sound, but a new proposal is getting attention. Maybe it could be a way to bring some retired ferries back into service at a low cost.

Get our free mobile app

A Puget Sound shipyard owner recently pitched the idea of refurbishing decommissioned state ferries to help relieve pressure on the system. The concept is simple: instead of waiting years for new boats to be built, reuse vessels the state already owns.

A Faster and Cheaper Fix Than New Ferries?

New ferries take years to design and construct, and costs continue to climb. Supporters of the proposal say bringing older ferries back could be faster and cheaper, even if they’re used as temporary or backup vessels.

The big question is whether those boats can realistically meet modern safety, emissions, and accessibility standards without major upgrades, and whether that price tag makes sense.

Washington Ferry Riders Just Want Reliability

For daily commuters, island residents, and businesses that depend on ferry traffic, reliability matters more than aesthetics. Many riders say they don’t care how old a ferry is, as long as it shows up on time and actually runs.

State officials haven’t committed to the idea, but the proposal has reopened a broader conversation about how Washington fixes a ferry system that feels stuck in limbo.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy