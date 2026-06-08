Six Drivers Arrested for Street Racing on I-5 in Whatcom County Last Week

The Washington State Patrol is sending a message to anyone treating I-5 like a personal race track: they are watching, they are arresting, and they are impounding your vehicle.

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Six drivers learned that lesson the hard way in just the past week alone.

WSP Says Six Drivers Busted for Racing Charges

Trooper Kelsey Harding says that Washington State Patrol troopers have been seeing:

-Excessive and unsafe speeds.

-Vehicles passing other cars on the right shoulder.

-Drivers actively comparing speed and maneuverability with other vehicles, the textbook definition of street racing on a public highway.

There were six incidents last week that resulted in arrests under RCW 46.61.530, Racing of Vehicles on Highways, which is classified as reckless driving in Washington state. Reckless driving is a gross misdemeanor carrying potential jail time, significant fines, and a criminal record. Beyond the legal consequences, every single vehicle involved was impounded on the spot.

The Part That Should Make Every Driver Angry

Street racing does not just endanger the people doing it. It endangers every other driver on that road, families heading home, or truckers running freight. They are leaving people with insufficient reaction time to avoid a vehicle traveling at egregious speeds or one that suddenly loses control.

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