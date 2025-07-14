110 MPH Camry Caught and Arrested by the Washington State Patrol on I-5

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson arrested a man for reckless driving after clocking them going 110 MPH on I-5 near Federal Way.

After the arrest, a social media post about the stop opened up a bigger conversation about dangerous driving and how this isn't an isolated case.

Washington Drivers Say Reckless Driving is a Growing Problem

Residents jumped into the comments to share their own experiences after Trooper Johnson shared the story on X.

One pointed out ongoing late-night drag racing on 148th Avenue in Bellevue, describing it as a nightly “drag strip.” Another noted a large uptick in high-speed weaving and racing between SeaTac and South Tacoma over the past few years.

One user was a witness to that driver and said the speeding car “went smoking by me", while multiple other users thanked the trooper for stepping in.

“A Camry? Didn’t Know They Could Go That Fast”

Of course, the internet found its humor, too. One user joked, “In a Camry? I didn’t know Camry can get up to 110 MPH.”

The comment made me laugh while researching this serious topic, and I get it. People are fed up with the dangerous driving they see every day on I-5.

Washington State Fines for That Driver Could Face

Under RCW 46.61.500, driving at that speed qualifies as reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor in Washington State. The fines for that can include:

Up to 364 days in jail

A fine of up to $5,000

Mandatory license suspension for at least 30 days

All of that is just for the criminal charge. Then you can add court costs, possible towing fees, and insurance hikes. You can see how fast the total cost can skyrocket, even without an accident.

Washington Drivers Call for Action

Trooper Johnson’s post struck a nerve because it illustrates a larger regional issue, not just a single driver here or there.

Communities all over Washington State are reporting street racing and reckless behavior, and that is making the call for increased enforcement grow louder.

