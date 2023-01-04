This Recalled First-Aid Kit Item Could Kill Washington Residents

An in-demand first-aid kit sold nationwide including in Washington State has been recalled because an item included was found contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.

How Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream Can Hurt You

Packets of Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream were found to be contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis according to the FDA press release. Specifically, they are recalling certain packs of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. You can look at the lot number and expiration dates on the packets to see if they come from the recalled group.

How Does the Recalled Burn Cream Create a Mortal Danger?

The very first thing mentioned under the risk section of the recall release says exactly why you need to check your First-Aid kits. "In immunocompromised patients, the topical use of the contaminated Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream 0.9g single-use packets could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis." If you or anyone you know is immunocompromised, using this product could severely harm or even kill you. If you use this product even if you are completely healthy, it could still have adverse effects.

What Exact Items Were Part of the Recall?

The single-use packets are easy to identify because they all have the lot number W06I28. You can find the lot number printed on the back of each packet. The recalled product was sold for a large window from March 4, 2022 through December 12, 2022 according to the recall release. Only products with the lot numbers in the complete list below are included in the recall. If you have a product with another lot not listed then your product is safe and not part of the recall.

Who Do You Call if You Have Questions?

You can contact the company Adventure Ready Brands by email. Send it to regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or you can call them by phone at 603-837-0285 on Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Eastern Time. Also, if you think you might have been exposed to this product, immediately call your doctor or a physician for advice. See the full list of lot numbers affected below.

Read the Full Recall List Below

PackageProduct NumberProduct DescriptionLot numberExpiration
Box of 109999-1515EasyCare First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packetW06I28 09/28/2024
First Aid Kit1015-0150Adventure® Marine 150W06I2009/20/24
0120-0213Adventure® First Aid 1.0W06C05 W06F10 W06H1503/05/2024
06/10/2024     08/15/2024
0120-0212Adventure® First Aid 1.5W06H1508/15/24
9999-2129Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSIW05L2812/28/23
9999-2128Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSIW05L28 W06F10
W06H15		12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
9999-2150Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 PersonW06C05
W06H15		03/05/2024
08/15/2024
9999-2132Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSIW06H1508/15/24
2980-0700CVS® First Aid HomeW06H1508/15/24
9999-2132Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSIW06H1508/15/24
9999-2131Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSIW06H1508/15/24

For more details or information about this recall, read the full press release from the FDA by clicking here.

