This Recalled First-Aid Kit Item Could Kill Washington Residents
An in-demand first-aid kit sold nationwide including in Washington State has been recalled because an item included was found contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.
How Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream Can Hurt You
Packets of Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream were found to be contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis according to the FDA press release. Specifically, they are recalling certain packs of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. You can look at the lot number and expiration dates on the packets to see if they come from the recalled group.
How Does the Recalled Burn Cream Create a Mortal Danger?
The very first thing mentioned under the risk section of the recall release says exactly why you need to check your First-Aid kits. "In immunocompromised patients, the topical use of the contaminated Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream 0.9g single-use packets could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis." If you or anyone you know is immunocompromised, using this product could severely harm or even kill you. If you use this product even if you are completely healthy, it could still have adverse effects.
What Exact Items Were Part of the Recall?
The single-use packets are easy to identify because they all have the lot number W06I28. You can find the lot number printed on the back of each packet. The recalled product was sold for a large window from March 4, 2022 through December 12, 2022 according to the recall release. Only products with the lot numbers in the complete list below are included in the recall. If you have a product with another lot not listed then your product is safe and not part of the recall.
Who Do You Call if You Have Questions?
You can contact the company Adventure Ready Brands by email. Send it to regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or you can call them by phone at 603-837-0285 on Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Eastern Time. Also, if you think you might have been exposed to this product, immediately call your doctor or a physician for advice. See the full list of lot numbers affected below.
Read the Full Recall List Below
|Package
|Product Number
|Product Description
|Lot number
|Expiration
|Box of 10
|9999-1515
|EasyCare First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet
|W06I28
|09/28/2024
|First Aid Kit
|1015-0150
|Adventure® Marine 150
|W06I20
|09/20/24
|0120-0213
|Adventure® First Aid 1.0
|W06C05 W06F10 W06H15
|03/05/2024
06/10/2024 08/15/2024
|0120-0212
|Adventure® First Aid 1.5
|W06H15
|08/15/24
|9999-2129
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W05L28
|12/28/23
|9999-2128
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
|W05L28 W06F10
W06H15
|12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
|9999-2150
|Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person
|W06C05
W06H15
|03/05/2024
08/15/2024
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/24
|2980-0700
|CVS® First Aid Home
|W06H15
|08/15/24
|9999-2132
|Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/24
|9999-2131
|Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI
|W06H15
|08/15/24
For more details or information about this recall, read the full press release from the FDA by clicking here.