This Recalled First-Aid Kit Item Could Kill Washington Residents

An in-demand first-aid kit sold nationwide including in Washington State has been recalled because an item included was found contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.

How Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream Can Hurt You

Packets of Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream were found to be contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis according to the FDA press release. Specifically, they are recalling certain packs of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. You can look at the lot number and expiration dates on the packets to see if they come from the recalled group.

How Does the Recalled Burn Cream Create a Mortal Danger?

The very first thing mentioned under the risk section of the recall release says exactly why you need to check your First-Aid kits. "In immunocompromised patients, the topical use of the contaminated Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream 0.9g single-use packets could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis." If you or anyone you know is immunocompromised, using this product could severely harm or even kill you. If you use this product even if you are completely healthy, it could still have adverse effects.

What Exact Items Were Part of the Recall?

The single-use packets are easy to identify because they all have the lot number W06I28. You can find the lot number printed on the back of each packet. The recalled product was sold for a large window from March 4, 2022 through December 12, 2022 according to the recall release. Only products with the lot numbers in the complete list below are included in the recall. If you have a product with another lot not listed then your product is safe and not part of the recall.

Who Do You Call if You Have Questions?

You can contact the company Adventure Ready Brands by email. Send it to regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or you can call them by phone at 603-837-0285 on Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Eastern Time. Also, if you think you might have been exposed to this product, immediately call your doctor or a physician for advice. See the full list of lot numbers affected below.

Read the Full Recall List Below

Package Product Number Product Description Lot number Expiration Box of 10 9999-1515 EasyCare First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet W06I28 09/28/2024 First Aid Kit 1015-0150 Adventure® Marine 150 W06I20 09/20/24 0120-0213 Adventure® First Aid 1.0 W06C05 W06F10 W06H15 03/05/2024

06/10/2024 08/15/2024 0120-0212 Adventure® First Aid 1.5 W06H15 08/15/24 9999-2129 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 12/28/23 9999-2128 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 W06F10

W06H15 12/28/2023

06/10/2024

08/15/2021 9999-2150 Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person W06C05

W06H15 03/05/2024

08/15/2024 9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/24 2980-0700 CVS® First Aid Home W06H15 08/15/24 9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/24 9999-2131 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/24

For more details or information about this recall, read the full press release from the FDA by clicking here.

