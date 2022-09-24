Recalled: Cancer Chemical In Hand Sanitizer Sold In Washington

The company Salon Technologies International. Inc is voluntarily recalling an expensive and popular hand sanitizer because it could contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. How do you make sure you do not have this in your house?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WHERE IN WASHINGTON WAS IT SOLD? The company recalled " one lot of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer (alcohol) Gel 65%, Lot 1166A. Expiration 6/18/2023" according to their press release. In their recall, they say the hand sanitizer was sold in the Seattle area. "512 bottles of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer (alcohol) Gel 65%, Lot 1166A, Expiration 6/18/2023 was distributed in the Seattle, Washington area." Check the label to see if sanitizer you purchased was recalled.

credit Antica Farmacista credit Antica Farmacista loading...

WHAT IS BENZENE? Their press release describes benzene as "classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Salon Tech International, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall. The product is used to help reduce bacteria, that potentially can cause disease, when soap and water are not available."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WHAT DO I DO IF I BOUGHT SOME? If you think you have purchased some of the recalled sanitizer, they have instructions in their press release. "Salon Technologies International. Inc. has notified its distributors by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and return unused product to where it was obtained. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Salon Technologies International. Inc. by phone number (407-248-2948) or e-mail address salontechnologiesint@gmail.com, Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's $10 Million Home in Beverly Hills Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills home that's just been listed as a rental.