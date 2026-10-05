Witness Helps Deputies Catch Brass Thieves at Rattlesnake Shooting Range

An alert community member helped Benton County deputies catch two people accused of trespassing and stealing brass from the Rattlesnake Shooting Range this morning (Monday, October 5).

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The witness spotted the two people on the property and immediately called the police. Because of the heads-up call, deputies found both suspects and took them into custody within a few hours.

Benton County Deputies Catch Brass Thieves at Tricities Shooting Range

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the shooting range after reports of two individuals on the property taking brass. Spent brass casings can have value as scrap, making shooting ranges an occasional target for theft.

The caller told police that the same people had allegedly been seen trespassing at the range multiple times before.

Deputies moved into the area and used thermal imaging technology to search for the suspects in the dark. This allowed deputies to use their heat signatures to find them easily.

More deputies arrived and contacted the two individuals near the trailhead, where they took both into custody without incident.

Photos from the scene show the two suspects in handcuffs as deputies worked under the glow of blue patrol lights.

Investigators collected evidence connected to the investigation and secured two vehicles associated with the suspects at the scene. Deputies also reviewed security footage from the range as part of the investigation.

One Phone Call Made the Difference

The Benton County Sheriff's Office emphasized the role the reporting party played in the arrests.

Rather than ignoring suspicious activity, the community member recognized the individuals, remembered the reports of previous trespassing, and immediately called law enforcement.

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