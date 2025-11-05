Why the Seahawks Adding a New Serious Speed Threat Is HUGE

The Seahawks just got even faster, and that is saying something, considering they already had one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks.

Get our free mobile app

Just ahead of the trade deadline, Seattle made a move that could keep defensive coordinators up at night. The Seahawks traded for wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints. The deal is still pending a physical, but if approved, it will send a fourth- and fifth-round pick to the Saints.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading... NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Perfect Addition for Seattle’s Passing Game

The one thing coaches can’t teach, and teams can’t truly gameplan for, is real speed. If you’re talking about play speed (actual, noticeable, and usable speed on the field), Shaheed might be the fastest receiver in the NFL. He’s a touchdown waiting to happen, the kind of player who turns routine catches into highlight reels.

Through nine games this season, he’s already pulled in 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb against the Giants. Now imagine that kind of speed added to a team where he’s no longer the top focus, giving him more favorable matchups.

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball on a return against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Seattle saw firsthand how dangerous Rashid can be when they played the Saints in week 3. Shaheed had 4 receptions for 42 receiving yards and 0 receiving touchdowns with 6 targets. He also had a 40-yard punt return. His play obviously impressed the Seahawks organization enough to make the trade just before the deadline.

He joins a Seattle receiver group already stacked with league-leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, veteran Cooper Kupp, and rookie standout Tory Horton, who has six total touchdowns halfway through the year. With Shaheed stretching the field, the entire offense just became even more dangerous.

The Seahawks Also Get a Game-Changing Returner

Shaheed isn’t just a deep threat; he’s also one of the NFL’s top returners. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last year after returning a punt for a touchdown and piling up nearly 1,500 kick return yards.

Get our free mobile app

Now reunited with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who coached him during his breakout stretch in New Orleans, Shaheed brings another dimension to Seattle’s attack. A strong NFC team just got even stronger, with the playoffs in sight and some huge games ahead.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy