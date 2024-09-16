Rare Celestial Triple Event Shines Over Washington Tuesday Night

Each lunar event is rare on its own, but Washington State will see all three at once this Tuesday night!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington to Witness Rare Lunar Triple Event: Supermoon, Harvest Moon, Eclipse

Stargazers in Washington State are in for a spectacular event this Tuesday night, September 17, 2024, as three rare lunar phenomena converge simultaneously: a harvest moon, a supermoon, and a partial lunar eclipse. This cosmic trio offers an extraordinary opportunity for skywatchers to enjoy an exceptional night of astronomical wonders.

The full moon of September, known as the harvest moon, traditionally marks the onset of fall. This year, it aligns with a supermoon, which occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. A supermoon appears larger and brighter than a typical full moon, creating an even more striking visual spectacle.

The night will also feature a partial lunar eclipse. During this event, the moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, but only a portion of the moon will be obscured. The eclipse will reach its peak at 7:44 p.m. PT, with the upper part of the moon dipping into the Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of its shadow. This partial coverage will give the moon a reddish-brown hue, known as a “blood moon,” due to the scattering of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Washington State residents are in a prime position to view this celestial event, weather permitting. It should be visible across North and South America baring cloud cover, and while the partial eclipse will not completely obscure the moon, it will create a dramatic and beautiful contrast against the bright supermoon. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses do not require special viewing glasses, making it easy and safe to observe the event with the naked eye.

The combination of a harvest moon, supermoon, and partial lunar eclipse is rare. According to NASA, such an alignment of these events is not commonly seen together. For those keen on catching every detail, using a telescope or binoculars can enhance the view, revealing craters and surface features of the moon.

If you miss Tuesday night’s celestial display, the next opportunity to witness a similar event will be on October 8, 2033. However, there are other significant astronomical events on the horizon, including a full supermoon on October 17, 2024, and a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025. Also, an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire,” will be visible on October 2, 2024, though it will only be viewable from Hawaii.

These Insidious Washington Unsolved Murders Are Our New Obsession Several murders have yet to be solved in Washington. These unsolved murders haunt the families and friends of the victims. Even with various law enforcement agencies across the state working tirelessly to bring these folks some closure, there is still help needed on the part of the everyday resident. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County urges anyone with a tip to call 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect could be rewarded with up to $1,000. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen