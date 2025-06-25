Every time you have driven across train tracks in Washington, did you notice a small blue and white sign?

You might not have ever even noticed it. If you don't know what this small blue and white sign is for, you’re not alone. But that sign could literally save your life, or the lives of others, in an emergency.

ENS Signs and Washington State Railroad Crossings

The sign is called an Emergency Notification System (ENS) sign, and knowing what it is and how to use it will make all the difference in an emergency.

An ENS sign is a rectangular blue-and-white sign located at or near railroad crossings throughout Washington and tall of the U.S. You can spot them on a pole, signal box, or near crossing arms. They are located at different spots, but should be at EVERY crossing.

What Does an ENS Sign Look Like?

The signs have a unique crossing ID number that is issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation and helps identify that exact crossing.

There is also an Emergency Phone Number that connects directly to the railroad’s dispatch center, not a generic customer service line.

If your car stalls on the tracks anywhere in the state, this is what you do.

Locate the ENS sign: Look for the blue-and-white sign near the crossing.

Call the emergency number: Give them the Crossing ID and explain the issue.

If your vehicle is stuck: Get out immediately and move far away from the tracks, and do not wait to see a train coming before moving away.

Can’t find a sign? Call 911 and let them know what’s happening.

ENS signs should be at every roadway-rail crossing, no matter where you are in Washington. They allow first responders, railroad operators, and dispatchers to act fast and stop potential tragedies before they happen.

As part of #ENSSignAwarenessDay (June 24), organizations like Operation Lifesaver are trying to make sure everyone knows what these signs mean.

For more info, visit Operation Lifesaver and join the movement to #StopTrackTragedies.

