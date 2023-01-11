Why Exclusive Starbucks Rabbit Cups Are Not Sold at WA Starbucks

Starbucks fans rejoice because the new cups for 2023 have been announced and some are available now! The thing is that they are not available at any regular Starbucks anywhere in Washington State.

Starbucks New 2023 New Year Collector Cups Are Not at Starbucks

The hot 2023 cup that people are talking about is not even sold at regular Starbucks stores. Instead, it is sold exclusively at Target stores at their own Starbucks Cafes while supplies last. Starbucks is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a cute bunny cup that people are going nuts over. You can find it at your local Target Starbucks Cafes in Washington while supplies last.

You Better Act Fast to Get Your Cups

You better act quickly or communicate with a store manager if you can't find the rabbit cup in your own local Target. The cups were released on January 3rd and sell out quickly when stock is replaced. The official name is The Year of the Rabbit Mug and is sold for $16.95. The same cups are going for just over $40 on eBay currently if you're desperate and have to get one now.

There Are Other Options of Year of the Rabbit Cups

There is also a Year of the Rabbit Tumbler that is sold for $22.95 that has multiple colors of pink flowers with a cute white bunny sitting around them. You can get the Year of the Rabbit Cold Cup with the same cute white bunny along the bottom for $20.95. Both are also sold exclusively at Target Starbucks Cafes. Another option sold at Target is the 14 oz Love Confetti Mug which is light blue on the outside, white on the inside, and has colorful designs on both the outside and inside rim for $14.95.

There Are Other Exclusive Cups Available at Regular Starbucks

Besides the cups that you can get at Target Starbucks Cafes, you can also get a few 2023 collector cups at regular Starbucks coffee shops. The green Meadow gold Cup that sells for $22.95 is popular, or you can get a Magnolia Flower or the Winter Gradient Tumbler for under $25. Remember all items are only limited and when they are gone, they are gone. You can see the complete list of not only the US versions but other countries as well on Starbucks main promotion page by clicking here.

