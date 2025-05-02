Queensrÿche Returns to the Northwest: Rocks Wildhorse Resort & Casino This May

Queensrÿche to Rock the Rivers Event Center on May 25

Legendary progressive metal band Queensrÿche is booked to rock the stage at the Rivers Event Center on Sunday, May 25, for a one-night-only performance in Pendleton, OR. The show promises powerful vocals, intricate guitar work, and an unforgettable night of heavy metal. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Relive the Metal Glory with Queensrÿche This May

There are two tiers or tickets available: Premium Reserved seating at $69, if you are looking for a designated chair or a more relaxed experience, and Standing Room Only tickets for $49 if you want to stay on your feet but be closer to the action. This is a 21+ event, with valid ID required to get in. There will also be a portable bar available throughout the concert.

People who are members of Club Wild can take advantage of an extra perk: each ticket is redeemable for $5 in FreePlay. You just need to check in at Club Wild on the day of the show. Remember that membership is required to claim the offer.

The show will go on rain or shine, and all ticket sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges.

Queensrÿche’s Legacy: 40+ Years of Progressive Metal Power

Queensrÿche was formed in 1982 in Bellevue, Washington, and has long been thought of as one of the pioneers of progressive metal. They have 16 studio albums and over 20 million records sold worldwide, the band has cemented its place in rock history. The album Operation: Mindcrime is still one of metal’s most acclaimed concept records, wich was followed by the commercial success of the Grammy-nominated hit “Silent Lucidity.”

Queensrÿche has a legacy that spans more than four decades. Don't miss this chance to see one of the Northwest's premier rock acts; it is going to be good.

46510 Wildhorse Blvd.

Pendleton, OR 97801

Learn more or buy your tickets at Wildhorseresort.com.