Car Hood Goes Airborne, and Hits Vehicle Windshield Near Puyallup

A car's hood came loose and slammed into the windshield of a nearby vehicle on SR-512 near Puyallup.

Get our free mobile app

Early this morning, around 6:30, the hood of a sedan detached, lifted into the air, and glided straight into the windshield of a Jeep Wrangler traveling behind it. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts reported about the accident on X.

Car Hood Strikes Nearby Windshield on SR-512.

The driver of the Jeep narrowly avoided being struck in the head by the flying metal. You can see how close it came to completely piercing the glass from the photos attached to the scene. It has happened to me before, and it is the kind of split-second incident that could have ended very differently.

I was struck by a blown semi tire tread traveling in the opposite direction at night. My body only had time to blink before the tire hit hard and took out my front quarter panel. When something like this happens to you, you realize how little control you have to avoid something like this, especially at night.

Closes Calls at Highway Speed Happen More Than You Think

If you’ve ever driven during the morning commute, things can happen fast with little warning. The trooper had one last piece of advice in a separate comment from the pain post.

"This serves as another good reminder of how avoiding being on your phone while driving can save your life. Please drive safely out there!"

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy