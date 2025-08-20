Pedestrian Tragically Killed on SR-167. Garbage Truck Possibly Involved

An unidentified pedestrian died early this morning in a serious crash on SR 167 (River Road) south of 44th Street near Puyallup.

Pedestrian in the Roadway was Struck and Killed on SR-167

Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the collision involved a pickup truck traveling northbound toward Puyallup when it struck a person in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped immediately and was not impaired. They fully cooperated with Washington State Patrol investigators, and at this time, there is no indication of reckless or impaired driving being a factor.

Questions About a Second Vehicle Involved, a Garbage Truck

While the initial impact came from the pickup, investigators are hearing evidence that a garbage truck may have also struck the pedestrian after the initial crash. The driver of the Garbage truck also pulled over and is cooperating with authorities.

The sequence of events is still under investigation, and officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

SR-167 Closure and Detours Around the Scene

The crash shut down a part of SR-167 for several hours early this (Wednesday) morning. That closure stretched from just south of 44th Street, with detours set up at 50th Ave E and 44th St E to redirect traffic around the scene.

By 10:30 AM, Trooper Dattilo confirmed via social media on X that the road was now reopened and thanked the public for their patience. Crews investigated the scene and cleared the roadway.

Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the pedestrian who lost their life today.

