“Purple Xperience” Brings Prince Back to Life at Northwest Casino

If you are a big fan of the late pop/rock star Prince, you can not miss this amazing tribute show coming to the Northwest!

Prince Tribute Show Coming to Casino Near the Washington & Oregon Border

Their website says, "The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country since its inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations." Since 2011, the band has performed for around 300,000 people all over the world. The lead singer and frontman Marshall Charloff recorded with Prince on the album 94 East. Marshall plays keyboards and bass guitar on that album with Prince singing on lead vocals. Marshall also performs nationwide with world-class symphonies like his recent collaboration with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra.

All Members of Purple Xperience are World-Class Performers

Marshall Charloff is not the only world-class talent on stage for the Purple Xperience. Their website lists the band members "Tracey Blake on Lead guitar (played with New Power Generation, Sons of Almighty featuring members of NPG, Tracey Blake Project, Westside: inducted in the Midwest hall of fame), Ron Long on Bass guitar (played with Christina Aguilera, The Backstreet Boys, 98°, also recorded with John L, Larry Blackman of Cameo, and Spike Lee), Ron Caron on Drums (played with the Rembrandts, Tina and the B sides, The Melismatics). Cory Eischen on Keys (played with New Power Generation, Prince’s protégé group: Mazarati, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner and Dan Wilson from Semisonic)"

One Night Only Near the Washington & Oregon Border

The Purple Xperience Prince Tribute Show starts at 7 pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with the doors opening at 6 pm. If you are looking for tickets, you can get Premium Reserved seats for $39 and General Reserved seats for only $29. Also, if you are a Wild Club Member, each ticket allows for $5.00 Free Slot Play which is good the day of the concert. You must be a member of Club Wild to claim to redeem free slot play. Take the ticket to Club Wild to redeem free slot play. Learn more or buy your tickets at WildhorseResort.com. Wildhorse Resort & Casino is only a 1-hour drive south of Tri-Cities, Washington over the Oregon border at 46510 Wildhorse Boulevard, Pendleton, OR.

